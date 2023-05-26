Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Junior Scientific Officer in Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Subordinate Service. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from June 2 to 4.

The TNPSC JSO exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23 — from 9.30 AM to 12.30 and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies for Junior Scientific Officer in Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Subordinate Service.

The Group wise details of the vacancies are: Chemistry-20, Biology-4, Physics-3 and Physics and Chemistry (Division: Computer Forensic Science)-4.

Here’s TNPSC JSO recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-32 years as on July 1, 2023. There is no upper age limit for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: M.Sc., (Forensic Science) Degree and a Degree in the Subject in the relevant subject.

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the form of an interview.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 150.

Steps to apply for TNPSC JSO recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for JSO posts Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

