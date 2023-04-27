Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of Junior Scientific Officer in Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Subordinate Service. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in May 26.

The candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from June 2 to 4, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23 — from 9.30 AM to 12.30 and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies.

Age Limit as on July 1, 2023: The minimum age limit is 18 years. The upper age limit for General category candidates is 32 years, whereas there is no upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notice.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 150.

Steps to apply for JSO vacancies

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for JSO posts Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Written Examination and (ii) Oral Test in the form of an interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.