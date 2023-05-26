Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the results for Odisha Education Service Officer post in Group B today, May 26. Eligible candidates can check their results and view the answer key on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OES exam 2022 was conducted on November 26 and 27, 2022 at five zones viz. Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur. The written exam was held in a single session on November 26 and two sessions on November 27.

The OPSC Education Service Officer recruitment drive aims to fill 160 vacancies in Group B services under the School and Mass Education Department.

Steps to check OPSC OES 2022 results

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the View your marks link next to “Answer Key & Cut Off Marks of Test held for Recruitment to the Post of Odisha Education Service Officers (Advt. No. 15 of 2021-22)” Key in the necessary credentials and press submit Odisha OES 2022 examination results will appear on the screen Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

