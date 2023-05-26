The online application correction process for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) has started today, May 26. Eligible candidates can make necessary changes to their application forms at nestexam.in till May 29, 2023.

The NEST 2023 computer-based exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 in two sessions—9.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 6.00 PM. The exam will be held in around 120 major towns/cities all over India. The admit card will be released on June 12. The results will be declared on July 10.

Direct link to NEST 2023 Information Bulletin.

Steps to make changes to NEST 2023 applications

Visit the official website www.nestexam.in On the homepage, click on the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to NEST 2023 application.

About NEST

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.