Chhattisgarh Forest Department commenced the online registration process for the recruitment of Forest Guards on May 20, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website forest.cg.gov.in till June 11.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1484 Forest Guard posts in the Chhattisgarh Forest Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have passed the Higher Secondary Education (Class 12) examination from a recognised board/institution.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully for information on upper age limit relaxations, specific educational qualifications, physical eligibility requirements, and other information.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification

Steps to apply for the post

Visit the official website forest.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click ‘Recruitment’ under the tab ‘Public Info’ Click on the Forest Guard application link Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Forest Guard recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who clear the Physical tests will be shortlisted for a written exam. The dates and schedule for the written examination will be announced shortly.