Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from May 30 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is June 29.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till July 2, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JKPSC Lecturer posts 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Application” under Recruitment tab Click on the registration link Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.