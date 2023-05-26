Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2022 or CGL 2022. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in available in the Candidate’s login.

“Candidates concerned may check the final answer key by logging in to the website of the Commission www.ossc.gov.in using User’s credentials. No further objection on the final answer keys shall be considered by the Commission,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Candidate’s Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

The OSSC CGL 2023 exam was held on May 14 in computer-based mode.

The OSSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200+ vacancies. The selection process includes a preliminary and Main exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.