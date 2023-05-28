NCERT recruitment 2023: Application deadline today 347 non-academic posts
The NCERT recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 347 vacancies.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various Non-Academic positions. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ncert.nic.in.
The NCERT recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 347 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s NCERT recruitment 2023 notification.
Application Fee
The application fee (Unreserved/OBC/EWS) for Levels 10-12 will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to Levels 6-7. For Levels 2-5, the application fee is Rs 1000. The application fee is exempted for SC/ ST/ PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates.
Steps to apply for NCERT Non-Academic recruitment 2023:
- Visit the official website ncert.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the application link
- Register yourself and login to apply
- Fill-up the form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for NCERT Non-Academic recruitment 2023.