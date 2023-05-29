Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Examination for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services-2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till June 2, 2023.

“The candidates intending to raise objection(s), if any, on the said provisional answer key may register objection(s) using their user credential by June 2, 2023,” reads the notification.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 88 vacancies.

Steps to download CGL answer key 2022

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.