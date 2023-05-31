The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has declared the result of Class 12 Board exams today, May 31. Students can check and download their results from the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The results for the Board exams of Class 12 Science and Commerce streams were announced in a press conference by the council today. The results of Arts stream will be declared later. The Odisha Board exam for Class 12th was held from March 1 to April 4.

A total of approximately 3.2 lakh students attempted the CHSE Board exams. The overall pass percentage of Science students is 84.93% while the total pass percentage of the Commerce stream is 81.12%.

Steps to download Odisha CHSE result 2023

Visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in On the Homepage click, Annual CHSE Examination Result 2023 Key in the required credentials Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Odisha Board Class 12 result.