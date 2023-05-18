The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has declared the result of Class 10th today, May 18. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

The School and Mass Education minister, Pramila Mallik declared the result via a press conference at 10:00 AM today. The Odisha Board exam for Class 10th was held from March 10 to 17.

Approximately 5.1 lakh students appeared for the examination and the total pass percentage is 96.04%. According to Indian Express, female students have outperformed male students this year. The pass percentage of girls is 97.05% whereas 95.75% of boys have passed the exam.

Steps to download Odisha HSC Board exam result 2023

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in Now click Latest updates and click HSC Examination result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Odisha Board Class 10 result.

Students will also be able to check their scores by sending an SMS to 5676750.