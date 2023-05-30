Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will tomorrow, May 31, close the online application correction window for the post of Drug Inspector under the Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Drug Inspector posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to Drug Inspector Form 2023



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.