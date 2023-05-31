The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has commenced the registration process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 today, May 31. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website nbe.edu.in till June 20.

Applicants will be able to edit their applications from July 7 to 10, 2023. The admit card will be released on July 25.

The FMGE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 and the result will be announced on August 30, 2023. The admit card will be released on July 25.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated.

“Candidates who fail to submit the documents as prescribed in the Information Bulletin for FMGE will not be allowed to appear in the examination and would be declared ineligible to appear,” reads the notice. Candidates can check more details in the notification below:

Here’s FMGE 2023 Information Bulletin.

Examination Fee

Applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 7080 (Rs 6000+Rs 1080 GST).

Steps to apply for FMGE 2023

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “Application Link” under FMGE Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for FMGE 2023.

