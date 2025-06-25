The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially declared the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2025) and the Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET 2025) today, June 25, 2025. Candidates can download their rank cards from the official website lawcet.tgche.ac.in.

The entrance tests were conducted on June 6, in three shifts. TS LAWCET 2025 serves as the entrance gateway for candidates applying to three-year and five-year LLB programmes, while TS PGLCET 2025 facilitates admission to two-year LLM courses across law colleges in Telangana.

Steps to download TS LAWCET, PGLCET result 2025

Visit the official website lawcet.tgche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link to download rank card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

