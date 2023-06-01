Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) released the notification for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam from June 20 onwards at jssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is July 19.

Under JSSC JMSCCE 2023, a total of 901 posts will be filled at municipal bodies in Jharkhand via a competitive examination.

Vacancy details

Garden Inspector: 12

Veterinary Officer: 10

Sanitary and Food Inspector: 24

Sanitary Supervisor: 645

Revenue Inspector: 164

Legal Assistant: 46

Here’s JSSC Municipal Service Exam 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A graduation degree in the relevant field for the posts of Legal Assistant, Revenue Inspector, Veterinary Officer and Garden Inspector. A post-graduate diploma in the relevant field for Sanitary and Food Inspector and Sanitary Supervisor.

Selection process

The selection under JSSC Jharkhand Municipal Service Exam will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.