Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has postponed the online application dates for the Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam or JDLCCE 2023 due to unavoidable reasons. Applicants will now be able to apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in from June 7 to July 6, 2023. The last date to pay the examination fee is July 8.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from July 12 to 14, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1551 vacancies including 1436 Junior Engineer, 44 Motor Vehicle Inspector, 55 Street Light Inspector and 16 Pipe Line Inspector posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Diploma in relevant field. More details are in the notification.

Here’s JSSC Diploma Level Exam notification 2023 (Regular).

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the Written Examination and Interview