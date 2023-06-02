Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the hall tickets soon for the Town Planning Building Overseer exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC TPBO exam will be held in CBT mode on July 8 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website tspsc.gov.in one week before the examination date.

Here’s TSPSC TBPO exam date notice.

Steps to download TSPSC TBPO hall ticket 2023:



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on TBPO hall ticket link (when available)

Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit

The TSPSC TBPO hall ticket will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 175 vacancies for Town Planning Building Overseer. The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.