Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the objection window for various answer keys released for the posts including Drug Inspector, Assistant Executive Engineers, Agriculture Officer and Librarian. Eligible candidates can submit suggestions at tspsc.gov.in till June 3 upto 5.00 PM.

“Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of 03/06/2023 will not be considered at any cost. Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the Text Box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for English Language. The candidates are instructed that they should attach the copies of the proofs from the sources quoted and websites mentioned as references, in the PDF format in the link provided,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to raise objections for various answer keys

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the objection link available for posts — AEE, Drug Inspector, Agriculture Officer and Librarian Key in your login details and submit Send suggestion, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.