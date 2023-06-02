The University Grants Commission (UGC) has started the online application correction window for the UGC NET June 2023 today, June 2. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till June 3.

“Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking or UPI. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The UGC NET June 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 13 to 22, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the second week of June 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps to make changes to UGC NET June 2023 form

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “UGC-NET JUNE 2023 (Correction Window)” Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Download the form and take a printout

Direct link to UGC NET June 2023 Correction Window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.