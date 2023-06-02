Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF interview round was conducted from March 28 to May 26 in two shifts. A total number of 151 candidates have been recommended for appointment while the candidature of 33 recommended candidates is provisional.

The marks of candidates are likely to be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result.

Steps to check UPSC CAPF final result 2021:

Visit official website upsc.gov.in Go to ‘Whats New’ section and click on ‘Final Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021’ The UPSC CAPF final result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to UPSC CAPF final result 2021.

The UPSC CAPF exam is conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The vacancies notified was 171.