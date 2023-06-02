Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the practical exam schedule for the Term End Examination (TEE) June 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website ignou.ac.in.

The practical exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 15 to 26, 2023.

“Course BPOI006(P) under DBPOFA & CCITSK Programme and Course BSSI014(P) under DMOP Programme does not have any question papers. Regional Centres may decide any date as per their convenience to conduct these exams,” reads the notification.

Steps to download TEE June 2023 practical exam date

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Schedule of Term-End Practical Examination June, 2023”

Click on “Schedule of Term-End Practical Examination June, 2023”

Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IGNOU JEE June 2023 practical exam schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.