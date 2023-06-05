Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the result scorecard of the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 Entrance Examination. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

The MAH MBA CET 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 25 and 26. Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

The MAH MBA CET examination is being held for admission to Professional Courses in admission to the first year of Full Time Post Graduate Degree in MBA/MMS course through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download MAH MBA CET result 2023:

Visit website cetcell.mahacet.org and go to CET portal Click on MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2023 result link

Login using Application Number, date of birth and security pin The MAH MBA CET result scorecrad will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download MAH MBA CET result 2023 scorecard.