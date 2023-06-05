Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th results today, June 5. Students who appeared for the exams can download their results from the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

The TBSE Madhyamik exams were held from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12th board exams were conducted from March 15 to April 19. This year, the total pass percentage for Class 10th is 86.02% and the total pass percentage for Class 12th is 83.20%, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website tbresults.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the links for HSE result or Madhyamik Result Key in your login details and submit TBSE Class 10/Class 12 results will appear on screen Check your results, download and take a print out

Direct link to download Class 10th result.

Direct link to download Class 12th result.