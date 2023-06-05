Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Drug Inspector under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. Candidates can check the schedule from the official websitebpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 7 to 10, 2023. The date may change as per administrative requirements, reads the notification.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Drug Inspector posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A person who is appointed as Inspector under the Act shall be a person who has a degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialisation in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law.

Candidates can review the recruitment notification for details on the exam and selection process in the link below:

Official notification BPSC Drug Inspector 2022.

The applications were invited from November 25 to December 16, 2022. The application window re-opened from May 24 to May 30, 2023.

Applicants can expect the admit cards to be released about two weeks before the schedule date. Applicants are encouraged to track the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in for any further developments on the vacancies.