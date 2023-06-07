The Indian Institute of Technology- Guwahati has released the question papers for JEE Advanced 2023. Candidates can download the question papers — Paper I and Paper II from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2023 was conducted on June 4. A copy of candidate responses will be available from June 9 onwards.

Steps to download JEE Adv question paper

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2023 question paper link The question paper will appear on the screen Check and download the question paper Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Adv question Paper-1.

Direct link to JEE Adv question Paper-2.

Next, the institute will release the provisional answer keys on June 11. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till June 12.