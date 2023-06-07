JEE Advanced 2023 question papers released; answer key on June 11
The Indian Institute of Technology- Guwahati has released the question papers for JEE Advanced 2023.
The Indian Institute of Technology- Guwahati has released the question papers for JEE Advanced 2023. Candidates can download the question papers — Paper I and Paper II from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
The JEE Advanced 2023 was conducted on June 4. A copy of candidate responses will be available from June 9 onwards.
Steps to download JEE Adv question paper
- Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2023 question paper link
- The question paper will appear on the screen
- Check and download the question paper
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JEE Adv question Paper-1.
Direct link to JEE Adv question Paper-2.
Next, the institute will release the provisional answer keys on June 11. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till June 12.