The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has activated the practice paper link for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 or JEE Advanced 2023. Eligible candidates can take the test through the link available at jeeadv.ac.in.

“Practice Tests for Paper-1 and Paper-2 are available now under Examination Menu,” reads the notification.

JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 4. Paper 1 will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2023

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

JEE Advanced 2023 practice test link

Visit official website jeeadv.ac.in Click on Paper-1 and Paper-2 practice test link Key in your login details and submit Take the test and submit

JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 1 Practice Test.

JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 2 Practice Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.