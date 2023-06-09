The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non Ministerial). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till July 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies for Female Head Constables (Midwife) in Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non Ministerial) of the ITBP. The pay scale is Level 4 (Rs 25,500-81,100).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on July 8, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a certificate of Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery from a recognised institution and be registered in the Nursing Council of Central Government or State Government. Candidate must also have passed Class 10 examination from a recognised Board or equivalent.

Application Fee

No application/exam fee is required.

Steps to apply for ITBP Head Constable posts 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection process

The selection process will consist of two phases. Phase 1 - Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) and Phase 2 - Competitive written exam for 100 marks.

