ITBP Head Constable registration begins today; here’s how to apply
Candidates can apply to the posts on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till July 8.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non Ministerial). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till July 8.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies for Female Head Constables (Midwife) in Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non Ministerial) of the ITBP. The pay scale is Level 4 (Rs 25,500-81,100).
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on July 8, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a certificate of Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery from a recognised institution and be registered in the Nursing Council of Central Government or State Government. Candidate must also have passed Class 10 examination from a recognised Board or equivalent.
Applicants are encouraged to go through the detailed notification on the official website link here.
Application Fee
No application/exam fee is required.
Steps to apply for ITBP Head Constable posts 2023
- Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
- Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal
- Login using credentials and apply for the desired post
- Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Selection process
The selection process will consist of two phases. Phase 1 - Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) and Phase 2 - Competitive written exam for 100 marks.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.