The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications from eligible female candidates for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non Ministerial). Interested candidates will be able to apply to the vacancies on the official websiterecruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from June 9. The last date to submit the online applications will be July 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies for Female Head Constables (Midwife) in Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non Ministerial) of the ITBP. The pay scale is Level 4 (Rs 25,500-81,100).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on July 8, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a certificate of Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery from a recognised institution and be registered in the Nursing Council of Central Government or State Government. Candidate must also have passed Class 10 examination from a recognised Board or equivalent.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of two phases. Phase 1 - Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) and Phase 2 - Competitive written exam for 100 marks.

Applicants are encouraged to go through the detailed notification on the official website link here.

Application Fee

No application/exam fee is required.