State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card of the MH B.Sc. Nursing CET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 11, 2023.

“It is hereby informed that MH-B.Sc.Nursing Common Entrance Test will be held on Sunday 11th June 2023 at various centers in the State of Maharashtra. The Admit Card/Hall Ticket will be made available on the official website in due course. All the concerned should take note of the same,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the admit card link for MH B.Sc. Nursing CET 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.