Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to the post of Child Development Project Officer,Advt.No.-21/2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the post on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in from June 27 to July 26 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 22 years to 35 years. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree from a recogised University.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category of Jharkhand state.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.