Rajasthan High Court has released the final result of the joint recruitment exam for the posts of the Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade-II. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The applicants are provisionally selected for appointment to the notified vacancies. The Rajasthan HC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2756 posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, click on Latest Update tab Now click on the final result link for JA, JJA and Clerk Grade II posts The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JA, JJA, and Clerk Grade II result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.