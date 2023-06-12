The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today, June 12, release the result of TS EdCET 2023. Once out, eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The provisional answer key was released on May 23 and the objections were invited till May 25. TS EdCET 2023 was conducted on May 18 in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Steps to download TS EdCET 2023 result

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in Click on TS EdCET 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

