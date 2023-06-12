The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for the State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20. The preliminary answer key will be released on June 23 and applicants will be able to raise objections till June 25, 2023.

AP ECET is conducted for admission into 2nd year level Lateral Entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering and Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download the AP ECET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on AP ECET 2023 hall ticket link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP ECET 2023 admit card.

