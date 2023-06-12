The Indian Navy will conclude the online registration process for the Agniveer SSR/MR 02/23 batch tomorrow, June 13. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till midnight tomorrow.

The Indian Navy recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1465 vacancies, of which 1365 vacancies are for the Agniveer (SSR)and 100 for Agniveer (MR) for the 02/2023 batch.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Indian Navy Agniveer SSR 02/2023 notification.

Direct link to Indian Navy Agniveer MR 02/2023 notification.

Application Fee

An examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST has to be paid by candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Selection Process

The selection process of Agniveer (SSR/MR) - 02/2023 batch will include two stages i.e. Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023:

Visit the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in Go to ‘Agniveer Navy 02/2023 SSR & MR’ Register at the portal Fill application form, pay fee and submit Download application and take a printout.

Direct link to apply for Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023.