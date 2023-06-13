The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon be concluding the online registration process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2023 session. Interested candidates can register for the examination on the official website smash.icsi.edu. The last day to submit your registration is June 15.

The ICSI CSEET July 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 8 (Saturday).

Students who have passed or are appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to appear for the test. Foundation passed of ICSI/Final passed of ICAI/Final passed of ICMAI/Graduates (having 50% marks)/Post Graduates are exempted from CSEET.

Here’s ICSI CSEET July 2023 exam notice.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2023:

Visit the official website smash.icsi.edu Go to CSEET registration Click on the registration link for CSEET July 2023 session

Fill up the form, upload documents, and pay the required fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2023.