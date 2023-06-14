The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has started the online application process for the Combined Secondary Level Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website apssb.nic.in till June 4 upto 3.00 PM.

The PET/PST will be held on August 18, 2023, and the CSLE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 26.

Here’s the official notice.

The drive aims to fill up a total of 1370 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 150 is applicable to APST candidates and Rs 200 for general candidates. PwD candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for APSSB CSLE 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in Go to the ‘Apply’ section and click on ‘apply online’ for CSLE 2023 Register using personal and contact details Fill up the application form, and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the application Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CSLE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.