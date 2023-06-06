The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will conclude the online application process today for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website apssb.nic.in till 3:00 PM.

The APSSB CGL 2023 written exam will be held on July 30, followed by a skill test from August 25 onwards. The written exam will be held as part of the recruitment drive to for a total of 27 posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) for various state government departments on the pay scale of Rs 29,200-92,300 (Level 5).

Here’s APSSB CGL notification 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 18 to 35 years. Age relaxable for APST etc.

Educational Qualification: a) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university. b) Minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized Board/Institution.

Selection Process

The APSSB CGL will consist of a written test and a skill test.

Exam Fee

The APST candidates will have to pay the exam fee of Rs 150 and Rs 200 for the unreserved categories.

Steps to apply for APSSB CGL 2023:

Visit official website apssb.nic.in Go to the ‘Apply’ section and click on ‘apply online’ for CGL 2023 Register using personal and contact details Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Direct link to apply for APSSB CGL 2023.