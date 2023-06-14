The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the results for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 tomorrow, June 15. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ or kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka KCET 2023 exam was conducted on May 20 and 21 and the Kannada language test was held on May 22. Approximately 2.6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

The KEA released the provisional answer key on May 26 and the candidates were given time to raise objections till May 30.

Steps to check KCET results 2023: