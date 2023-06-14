The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 16, 2023. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper II will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The exam will be conducted to recruit more than 1200 medical officers in different government departments.

Steps to download CMS 2023 exam schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 exam schedule The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Scheme

The UPSC CMS 2023 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.