Today is the deadline to apply online for the Combined Medical Services Examination or CMS 2023 of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam at upsconline.nic.in upto 6.00 PM.

The UPSC CMS 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 16. The exam will be conducted to recruit more than 1200 medical officers in different government departments.

Vacancy details

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service- 584

Category-II

(i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways - 300

(ii) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - 1

(iii) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi - 376

Here’s UPSC CMS notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2023. However, for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) on the aforesaid cut-off date. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category. Details in the notification below:

Educational Qualification: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination.

Selection scheme

The UPSC CMS 2023 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, except female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC CMS 2023: