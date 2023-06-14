Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Information and Public Relations Officer in the commission. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in from June 19. Last date to apply is July 18 and the last day for payment of fees is July 19.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6 vacancies of Junior Information and Public Relations officer under the Information, Public Relations, Printing & Stationery Department, Assam.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Applicants should not be below the age of 21 years or above the age of 38 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper limit relaxations available for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

(i) Applicants should possess a Graduate degree in Science/Arts/Commerce from a recognized university. (Professional/Technical Degrees allowed).

(ii) Applicants should also possess a degree/diploma in Journalism or in mass Communication from an lnstitute recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC) or at least three years’ experience in Journalism in a responsible capacity in a Newspaper/News/Public Relations 0rganization/Government Public Relations Department.

Candidates can read more about the vacancies, pay scale, eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations and application fee in the detailed notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Online Recruitment Portal” Once live, click on “Apply Here” under Junior Information and PRO posts Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.