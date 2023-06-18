The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for Project Manager Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 969 candidates attempted the Project Manager Main exams, out of which 218 applicants have qualified. The shortlisted candidates will be called for a physical interview under Advertisement Number 02/2022. Interview dates are expected to be declared soon.

The Project Manager Main (Written) Competitive exam commenced on October 22 and concluded on October 28, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 69 posts of Project Manager in the Bihar Public Service Commission.

Steps to download Project Manager Main results

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link against Advt No 02/2020. Project Manager Mains written exam result will appear on screen Check the list for your Application No/Roll Number Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Project manager (Mains) results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.