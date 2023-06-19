Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Data Entry Operator recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till June 23, 2023. The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The UKPSC Data Entry Operator exam was conducted on June 7 at the central exam hall in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download DEO 2023 answer key

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on DEO answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download DEO 2023 provisional answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

Selection procedure

UKPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by Main exam and interview round.