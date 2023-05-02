Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the exam date for the Data Entry Operator recruitment 2023. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Data Entry Operator exam will be held on June 7 at the central exam hall in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The admit card will be available for download from May 23 onwards.

Candidates will be able to download their UKPSC admit cards using their Application number and date of birth at the website ukpsc.net.in.

Here’s UKPSC DEO exam date 2023 notice.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5 vacancies for Data Entry Operators.

Selection procedure

UKPSC will conduct a preliminary exam, followed by Main exam and interview round.