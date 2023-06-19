The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the Clerk Cum Data Entry operator exam 2023. Applicants can now download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator (CCDEO) exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 25. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 938 vacancies for the post of Clerk cum Date Entry Operator under Advt No 03/2022. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 50 minutes in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format.

Candidates can check the syllabus and exam format in the notification link below:

Here’s the PSSSB CCDEO notification

Steps to download PSSSB CCDEO admit card 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to Advertisements and click on admit card link for CCDEO 2023 Key in your credentials and submit

The PSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout

Direct link to download CCDEO hall ticket 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.