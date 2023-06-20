Today, June 20, is the last day to complete the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers 2023-2024 at IDBI Bank. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.idbibank.in. The last day for printing the submitted application form is July 5, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 136 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Manager - Grade ‘B’: 84 Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade ‘C’ : 46

Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade ‘D’: 6

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale and other information in the detailed notification below:

Direct link to official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website idbibank.in Click on the application link under “Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2023-24 (Phase II)” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IDBI SO recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process for the posts will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents uploaded in support. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals. The venue, time and date for selection process will be informed to the shortlisted candidates through notification on Bank’s website and/or call letter through Registered Email/SMS. Request for change of center /date/time etc. shall not be entertained/ considered.