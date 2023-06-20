Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released list of candidates provisionally shortlisted for various Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts based on their performance in CBT ( 1 and 2), CBAT and CBTST followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. Applicants can download their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the official notification, “this result is provisional and does not in any way give any right to the candidates for appointment in the Railways. This RRB reserves the right to cancel / modify the results in case of any inadvertent error / typographical mistake. The remaining vacancies arising due to Medical Unfit/ Level Out/ Absenteeism/ Rejected cases will be filled up after calling eligible additional candidates for Next Round of Documents Verification.”

Steps to download RRB NTPC results 2023

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on RRB (NTPC) Level 6,5,3,2 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RRB NTPC result 2023.

“Further action for appointment will be taken by the Northern Railway after verification of eligibility conditions and original testimonials as per CEN No.01/2019(NTPC). Candidates shall be informed accordingly by the office of the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northern Railway, Baroda House, New Delhi, for the above,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.