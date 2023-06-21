The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification for the CUET PG 2023 candidates who could not be accommodated between June 5 to 17. As per the notification, the candidates who couldn’t be accommodated in the advertised date sheet will now be scheduled for the examinations from June 22 to 30, 2023.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled for June 21 to 23.

The admit cards for the examination scheduled for June 22 have also been issued by the agency. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CUET PG admit card 2023

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the Download Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.