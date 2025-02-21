The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has started online applications for the recruitment of Dental Surgeon posts under the advertisement number 46/2024 31.12.2024. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till March 20, 2025.

This recruitment drive to hire for 385 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Age limit

Candidates must have completed 21 years of age but must not have completed 40 years of age as of January 1, 2025.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the application form link Fill out the application form Submit the application form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill out the application form.