Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the post of Mining Officer. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from July 1 to 31, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 Mining Officer posts under Advt No 11 of 2023-24.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on May 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have possessed 2nd class degree in Mining Engineering from any recognised University in India.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and viva voce test. The exam will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.